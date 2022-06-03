GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 451,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

