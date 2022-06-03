GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FMC were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

