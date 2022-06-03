Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 22,760 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -106.42. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Mister Car Wash (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.