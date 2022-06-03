GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $146.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $143.87. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.14.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 over the last ninety days. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

