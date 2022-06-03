GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 5,457 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

