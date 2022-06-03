GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 2,494 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 38.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 218,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 193.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 585,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 101.25% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

TRIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $28,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $49,979.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,619.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,152 shares of company stock valued at $99,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.