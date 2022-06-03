GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 336,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,417,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,902 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.40%.

Service Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.