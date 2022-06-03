Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,915 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 128,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Talos Energy by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 161,866 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,883.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,831,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,880,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,435,090 shares of company stock valued at $98,934,364 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:TALO opened at $22.86 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

