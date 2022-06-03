GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Greif stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

