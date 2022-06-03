GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $373,000 in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 32.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 517,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of CEQP opened at $29.32 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -204.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.