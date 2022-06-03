GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 783,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,826,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,303,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 187,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4,881.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,534 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH opened at $69.35 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

