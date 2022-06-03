Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $140.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.54. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $256.31.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

