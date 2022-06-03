G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Holdings Trimmed by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,270 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 286,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

GIII stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

