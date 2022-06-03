Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 523 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 89,768 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

