Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $342,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2,708.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 328,682 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

