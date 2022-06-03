Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gentherm by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,380,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

