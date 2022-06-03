Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 12,305 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,941 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,398 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Transocean by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,901 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Transocean by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,031 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.98. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

