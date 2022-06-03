Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $356,000 Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

