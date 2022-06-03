Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equitable by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,130,000 after buying an additional 1,294,814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 1,845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after buying an additional 1,128,599 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,589,000 after buying an additional 889,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equitable by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after buying an additional 862,470 shares during the last quarter.

Equitable stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,188 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

