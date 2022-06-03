Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

In other Granite Construction news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $248,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $547.59 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Granite Construction (Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.