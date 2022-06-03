Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $129.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average of $148.96. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

