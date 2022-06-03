ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 3.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 735,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,152,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

