Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE FTV opened at $63.14 on Thursday. Fortive has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

