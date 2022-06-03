Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,800.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,941.68.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,396.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,454.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,536.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,230.91 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 87.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $2,421,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.