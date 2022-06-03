PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PVH to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.53.

PVH stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

