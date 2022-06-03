Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bradesco Corretora currently has 27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fibra UNO in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of FBASF opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Fibra UNO has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

