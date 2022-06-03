Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora to Underperform

Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF opened at 1.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.79. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12-month low of 0.22 and a 12-month high of 2.22.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile (Get Rating)
