Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora to Underperform

Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF opened at 1.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.79. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12-month low of 0.22 and a 12-month high of 2.22.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

