Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target Lowered to $231.00 at Wolfe Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $238.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSGS. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.50.

NYSE MSGS opened at $165.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $151.28 and a 12 month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,061,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,609,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

