Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading 4% Higher

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procaps Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. 1.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.