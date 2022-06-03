Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading 4% Higher

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procaps Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
About Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC)
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
