FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of FVCB opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 31.05%. Analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

