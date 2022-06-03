Wolfe Research Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $68.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WWE. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NYSE WWE opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.23. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

