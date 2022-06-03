Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 3.4%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 19,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,641,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,061,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after buying an additional 535,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,854,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 94,533 shares in the last quarter.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

