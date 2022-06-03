Wells Fargo & Company Trims Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $130.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.44.

NYSE:SMG opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.19. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $207.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

