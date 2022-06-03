Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Increased to €34.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

