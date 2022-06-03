Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 7.6%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 235,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,419,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $753.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

