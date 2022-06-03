Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.32.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.