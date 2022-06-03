Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCRYY. Societe Generale cut shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €35.10 ($37.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($29.57) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.12.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 10.54%. Scor’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

