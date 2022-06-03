Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

SHPW has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways to $3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SHPW opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Shapeways has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shapeways will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shapeways news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of Shapeways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at $3,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

