Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

