Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.50.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

