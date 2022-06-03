Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.32.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after buying an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

