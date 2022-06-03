PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Wedbush

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. OTR Global cut PVH to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.53.

PVH stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after buying an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,130,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

