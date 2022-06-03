AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Wolfe Research

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wolfe Research from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $21.19 on Thursday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,531,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.