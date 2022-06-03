Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.10.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $7,537,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,292,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,156,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock valued at $128,340,129. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.