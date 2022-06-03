Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ CREX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 3.43. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.37%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
About Creative Realities (Get Rating)
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Realities (CREX)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.