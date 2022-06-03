Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CREX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 3.43. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

In other Creative Realities news, Director Stephen Nesbit purchased 171,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $147,748.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 91,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,318.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 338,505 shares of company stock worth $276,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

