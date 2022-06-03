Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

