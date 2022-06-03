Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.