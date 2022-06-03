-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Lightspeed Commerce posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lightspeed Commerce.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -53.56.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

