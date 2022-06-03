JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.70

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.92) to €16.90 ($18.17) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

