Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Up 18.4%

Shares of Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61.92 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77). 55,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 60,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.08.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.