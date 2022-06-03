-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings. Enovix reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enovix.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

ENVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In related news, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 123,500 shares of company stock worth $1,242,150.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 507.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 711,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter worth about $6,680,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 52.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,325 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENVX opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enovix (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.